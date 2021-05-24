Last year’s release of the Dior Air Jordan 1‘s had sneakerheads in a frenzy trying to enter Dior’s raffle for the limited edition kicks that retailed for $2,000.

Now prepare for a repeat of that madness as it’s rumored that not only will Dior once again release the Jordan 1 collaboration, but they’ll be returning in three new colors including the classic OG red, white, and black Chicago colorway. According to Highsnobiety rumors are running rampant that there are plans to retro the 2020 new classics in black and red, “Royal,” and an all-white colorway with one of the three being exclusively for women. Y’all know that a women’s exclusive never stopped male sneakerheads from copping for themselves though.

Neither Jordan Brand not Dior has confirmed the rumors, but when there’s money to be made y’all know they’ll be all up on it.

Last year’s release were limited to a mere 10,000 pairs with celebrities getting a sizable portion of the highly sought after white and grey silhouettes. The resale on them were out of this world with pairs immediate going for anywhere between $15,000-$20,000. Since then the hype has died down a little and pairs are now going for a “reasonable” $7,000-$12,000 depending on size.

But best believe that if Dior releases their collaboration in the classic Chicago colorway, those will more than likely fetch $25K and better.

Take a look at what a Dior Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” would look like below and let us know if you’d pay resale prices for a grail such as that one.

L’s On Deck: The Dior x Air Jordan 1 Is Rumored To Return In 3 New Colorways was originally published on hiphopwired.com

