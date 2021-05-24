Disney Plus Taps Kid Cudi To Join Cast For Sci-Fi Film ‘Crater’

Kid Cudi is making major moves in television and film and from the looks of things, he has no plans of slowing down.

According to Deadline, Kid Cudi is set to join the cast of the Disney plus Sci-Fi adventure, Crater. Crater, which also stars Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce, and Gifted’s Mckenna Grace is a coming-of-age story about a boy growing up on a lunar colony who takes a trip to explore a mysterious crater with his four best friends.

Cudi, who is set to play Bailey’s dad in the film, has been busy in the past year most recently seen in HBO and Luca Guadagnino’s series We Are Who We Are, earning some of the best reviews of his career, along with roles in Bill & Ted Face The Music and Crisis with Gary Oldman. He also executive produced the critically acclaimed Netflix movie Malcolm & Marie starring Zendaya and John David Washington, released in February.

The announcement of Cudi’s participation in the Disney Plus series arrives days after Cudi took to Twitter and revealed plans to scrap the release of a deluxe version of his Man on the Moon III: The Chosen album last week.

“Im sorry yall but im not doin a deluxe of motm3,” Kid Cudi tweeted. “Ive decided to start workin on new material and the shit is madness!! Cant wait for yall to hear!! Arghhhh!!! The snippet I released is for something special im doin. Ull see very soon.”

Despite the bad news regarding the halt of his highly anticipated release, Cudi added that he does plan to drop another album in 2022.

“Entergalactic album and show droppin 2022 end of summer!!,” Cudi continued. “Recorded the first season and couldn’t be more hyped for yall to see. Ur gonna be blown away. Next level sh*t only. Changing the game as always. Got some other magical shit in the chamber comin soon!! A lots happening. Stay f*ckin tuned baby.”

On Thursday (May 20), Kid Cudi took to his Instagram Stories to preview a brand new song and it sounds like this new album is going to be filled with nothing short of bops.

