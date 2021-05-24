LeBron James Partners with Designer Mimi Plange for Nike LeBron 18 Low

LeBron James’ signature sneakers have become a go-to canvas for artists to bless with their own palette and personal touch. Renowned designer Mimi Plange linked with King James to hook up her own version of the Nike LeBron 18 Low.

The Ghanaian designer rolled with an African aesthetic of “art, rituals and architecture” to inspire her collab. The first shoe in the line takes cues from the classic letterman’s jacket that’s become a staple in style, from preppies to the hood. Upon closer inspection, the shoe features mustard, burgundy, pink and crimson colors as well as a chenille Swoosh and a lion mascot.

“My interests are in people,” says Plange, who moved from Ghana to Southern California when she was 5 years old. “I’ve had a lot of experiences with many different groups of people, so I’ve lived through contrasts, like coming from Ghana and growing up in California, like not having a lot of money growing up and yet participating in honors classes, which included a specific kind of student. I think those experiences, along with the ability to travel as an adult, were big reasons why I design the way I do, because you’re able to see that the world is a lot smaller than you think, and that people are not as segmented or opposite in thought as you might think they are.”

Plange’s collection will consist of four shoes that will drop through the Holiday season, with each model reflecting a different take on King James who become an influential force in sports, politics, culture, fashion and more.

Adds Plange, “It’s amazing to shine a light where there hasn’t been enough light: bringing more voices into design. Having the space to speak a sense of self through design carries a lot of power.”

The designs mark the second time LeBron has linked with a female designer for a clutch collaboration (the first was back in 2018 when he linked up with Harlem Fashion Row).

Check out photos of the Nike LeBron 18 Low x Mimi Plange in the “Higher Learning” colorway and more pieces from her collection below. If you’re looking to cop, they’ll be available via Plange’s website, SNKRS and at select retailers on June 2 for a very reasonable $170. Good hunting.

