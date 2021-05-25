Method Man To Shoot ‘How High 3’ Via His Newly Launched Production Company

Ownership continues to be top priority for our culture and Method Man is showing he received the memo. He has launched a new production company and his first project is How High 3.

As reported by HipHopDX the founding Wu-Tang Clan member is bossing up in Hollywood. According to Variety he and his business partner Shauna Garr have formed Six AM, An Entertainment Co. According to the article the entity will “aim to produce a diverse range of content for untold points of view for audiences of all ages. The company will specialize in projects distributed via streaming, social media platforms ,and other relevant technologies alongside traditional television and theatrical releases.”

Their first task is to get the How High franchise back to where it needs to be. The second installment did not bring back Method Man and Redman but instead casted Lil Yachty and DC Young Fly as the main characters which to many fans was a fail. When asked about the clumsiness of it all the duo pointed to not owning the rights as the reason for being left out of the sequel. Nevertheless the stoner comedy is back in what seems to be good hands.

The two frequent collaborators recently joined forces for a Verzuz 420 edition where the pair not only reminded the Rap world why they are both legendary MC’s but also paid tribute to DMX and Black Rob. At the time of this article a release date for How High 3 has yet to be announced.

Photo: Starz

