Saweetie knows how to keep the streets talking and during her latest sit down with Twitter, she’s finally revealing what a few of her streets-stirring tweets actually mean.

As a part of the relaunch of Twitter’s fan-favorite #BehindTheTweets series, Saweetie sits down and revisited some of her previous posts, including one from Jan. 11 when she recalled getting her tongue pierced in college.

“I got my tongue pierced jr yr in college lmaooooo I was going through it,” Saweetie tweeted at the time.

During the sit-down, the “Best Friend” rapper revealed why the decision was short-lived after she had to make the tough choice between allowing her new piercing to heal and food.

“You know your girl loves to eat,” she laughs in the video. “So I remember I thugged it out for like a week. I was eating nothing but soup. But then one day, I was just really craving a cheeseburger. So I popped it out so I could eat my cheeseburger.”

Saweetie also shed light on her political stance by revisiting her tweet from June 12, 2020, when Saweetie expressed gratitude toward everyone who provided support to those affected by racial injustices.

‘I’m happy to see the outpouring of resources to foundations and families but it pains me to know that no amount of money can bring back the black lives we’ve lost,” she tweeted.

“I’ve seen my uncles, my dad endure these injustices,” Saweetie said about her thoughts behind the tweet. “It’s just kinda like, I’d rather y’all start respecting Black people and stop shooting us down.”

Check out Saweetie’s full #BehindtheTweets video below, where she also speaks on the “pretty bitch connection”, how she tastes her interesting food concoctions before creating them, and why she’s going to make spaghetti cheeseburgers pop.

Saweetie Spills The Tea on Her Cryptic Tweets with Twitter’s #BehindTheTweets Series was originally published on hiphopwired.com

