One of Hip-Hop’s biggest music events is coming back. Hot 97 has announced the 2021 installment of Summer Jam.

As spotted on Hip Hop N More the New York City radio station has confirmed that they will be hosting their annual concert on Sunday, August 22nd, 2021 at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey. The on air personalities and executive staff expressed their enthusiasm in a formal press release. “HOT 97’s Summer Jam is back on August 22nd, as the first New York metro area music festival of 2021, and we’re excited to put on an amazing show. We are committed to health and safety as we welcome our fans back to MetLife stadium,” said Ron deCastro, Market Manager, HOT 97.

While the roster of talent has yet to be revealed, Summer Jam is known for presenting Rap’s biggest talent. In the past they have had the likes of Nas, Jay-Z, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa, Wu-Tang Clan, Beyonce and even Michael Jackson grace their stage. Tickets for the Hot 97 Summer Jam concert go on sale starting Friday, June 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com. There is also a philanthropic A portion of the HOT 97 Summer Jam ticket proceeds benefit the Hip Hop Has Heart Foundation for local community programs and outreach initiatives.

You can view the Summer Jam promotional trailer below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Hot 97 Announces 2021 Summer Jam Concert In August was originally published on hiphopwired.com

