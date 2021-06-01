Yet another up-and-coming rapper has lost his life as the New York Daily News Is reporting that Brooklyn artist Supa Gates has died.

According to the report the Brooklynite succumbed to the gunshot wounds he suffered seven weeks ago when he was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a Mercedes Benz in Crown Heights. Since then Gates had been getting treatment at the Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, but yesterday his body could take no more and passed away.

Though he never got his big-break in the music biz, the Brooklyn rapper with the Drill style had amassed tens of thousands of listeners on YouTube and was on the cusp of making some big moves this very summer as his cut “Yellow Bentley” had just cracked the rotation on Drake’s OVO radio show. Supa Gates even found his way onto The Source this past December where he said he wanted “people to feel my music and make dances and A​ ct Bad​ while listening to it.”

“He was gonna bust big,” said one close family member, noting that Williams was getting ready to sign with a major studio and go on his first tour starting the Fourth of July weekend.”

“That was gonna be his debut,” the devastated relative said. “He was gonna destroy this place. He was working hard to make it.”

Police have yet to make an arrest related to the murder and don’t seem to have any motives behind the slaying. Family of the Flatbush representative though feel it was nothing more than pure hate from people who didn’t want to see Gates realize his dream.

“It wasn’t anything… it really and truly was jealously. It wasn’t a gang related issue, it wasn’t a drug-related issue,” his mother said. “Nobody knows how hard I worked to make sure my kids are OK. People don’t know the devastation they’re causing, and how many lives they’re destroying when they take somebody’s child.”

Rest in Power, Supa Gates.

Brooklyn Rapper Supa Gates Passes Away From Gunshot Wounds was originally published on hiphopwired.com

