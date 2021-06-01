Meek Mill “Flamerz Flow,” Doe Boy ft. Rowdy Rebel “Shmurda Talk” & More | Daily Visuals 6.1.21

Meek Mill has a tendency of rubbing social media the wrong way, but even with all the trip-ups and foot-in-mouth moments, the man is still out here living his best life and enjoying the success he’s experiencing in his life.

That much is obvious in his latest visuals for Flamerz Flow” where an iced out Meek kicks it in the studio with recently released, Bobby Shmurda before hitting the streets and link up with Dave East and some busty young women. Say what you will about Meek, he’s living it up. We wonder if he denied Rick Ross entry into the studio too.

Speaking of Bobby, Doe Boy and Rowdy Rebel show love to the Brooklynite and for their clip to “Shmurda Talk” Doe and Rowdy hit the block to let heads know how thorough they keep it in the borough.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Kid Ink, OhGeesy featuring DaBaby, and more.

MEEK MILL – “FLAMERZ FLOW”

DOE BOY FT. ROWDY REBEL – “SHMURDA TALK”

KID INK FT. BRICC BABY – “HOOPS”

OHGEESY FT. DABABY – “GET FLY”

DESTINY ROGERS FT. KALAN.FRFR – “WEST LIKE”

CHITANA – “HARD TIMES”

FENIX FLEXIN – “FOR ME”

ANDY MINEO & LECRAE – “COMING IN HOT”

ROME STREETZ & ANKHLEJOHN – “VYRUS LIFE”

