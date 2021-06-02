Mary J. Blige is about to give her fans an inside look into one of her greatest works. She has announced a documentary about My Life.

The Queen of Hip-Hop and R&B is about detail how her arguably best work came to be. On Tuesday, June 1 she announced a new movie titled My Life. The project will dive deeper into this classic release; not only the timeless material but everything that drove her to give so much of her personal life to the world.

In this documentary, the singer, producer and actress is set to reveal “the demons and blessings that inspired the record and propelled her from the soul-crushing world of New York’s housing projects to international stardom” the official press release reads. “In the process, she celebrates the 25th anniversary of her most influential work by performing the album live for the first time”.

The Yonkers, New York native (she was born in The Bronx) shared a promotional trailer to her social media channels. “I’m so excited to share the trailer for my new documentary. Get ready to learn the story behind one of the most inspiring albums of all time in. #MJBMyLife with Yours Truly!! Coming June 25th to @amazonprimevideo” she wrote.

Love FKA Diddy is slotted as the executive producer for the film with Quincy Jones serving as the musical executive producer. Additionally, late Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell is also credited as a contributor. You can watch the trailer below. My Life will be available June 25.

Photo: WENN.com

Mary J. Blige Releases Trailer To Amazon Doc Based On ‘My Life’ Album [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

