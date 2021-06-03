Recently Rap-A-Lot CEO and Houston quadruple-OG, J. Prince revealed that his nephew had been shot and killed. In an IG post he condemned the “clowns” for taking his nephew’s life.

Calling for universal retribution, Prince wrote how he wished he could put a hit out in response to the shooting, but stopped short of actually putting a bounty on the men who shot and killed his family, saying “I wish I could go back to the western days and put a ‘WANTED: DEAD OR ALIVE- MILLION DOLLAR REWARD’ on them but that’s illegal, so I won’t do that.”

Continuing to vent on the situation, J. Prince called on the real heads out on the streets to keep it thorough and called out so-called gangstas for preying on innocent citizens who aren’t a part of the street scene.

“To all the real ones in every hood in H-Town, let’s not wait on the police to solve every problem for us. We have legal rights that need to be exercised to protect.”

“I have NO respect for you n*ggas around the world that call yourselves gangstas, killing unarmed, innocent people at nightclubs, homes, schools, malls, restaurants, churches or wherever!”

“This is weak sh*t NOT gangsta!”

Well, he’s not wrong.

Anyone who’s familiar with J. Prince’s history knows not to cross that man in any capacity. You can bet your bottom dollar that the men who committed this atrocity will be sleeping with one, if not both eyes open going forward. Them fools might have to turn themselves into police just to keep the streets from getting to them first.

J. Prince Calls Out The “Clowns” Who Shot & Killed His Nephew was originally published on hiphopwired.com

