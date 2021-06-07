Kanye West’s Yeezy sneaker line are by far adidas’ most sought after and popular silhouettes out on these streets. But could Kanye be lowkey rebelling against the brand that helped propel him to billionaire status?

Recently the bipolar artist was spotted out in Los Angeles rocking his new favorite face covering (which is strange enough in itself), but sneakerheads immediately noticed that the adidas representative was rocking a pair of “Terminator” Nike Vandal High’s. Originally released in 2015 via NikeLab, the all-black canvas kicks with the silver swoosh isn’t exactly in grail status but does fetch upwards of $1000 on the resale market as it was a limited release inspired by one-off pair from the classic sci-fi film, The Terminator.

With the 2015 release of Terminator: Genysis, NikeLab dropped a few promo pairs inspired by the film and these joints were amongst that drop.

Why Kanye decided to pull out a pair of Nikes instead of continuing to promote his Yeezy line as usual is anyone’s guess. The last time we saw Ye in a pair of Nikes was when he was seen rocking a pair of “Court Purple” Air Jordan 1’s amidst his drama with adidas when he was demanding a seat at the corporate table.

While he never got that invite he did refrain from wearing anything from the swoosh brand going forward, until now. Whether or not this has to do with anything going on behind the scenes or if Kanye just wanted to switch things up for a day remains to be seen, but best believe sneakerheads wouldn’t mind seeing Kanye back at Nike and possibly retroing his classic Yeezy silhouettes in the future. Those are grails forreal forreal.

What do y’all think of Kanye’s latest move? Calculated or just a fashion choice? Let us know in the comments section.

Kanye West Seen Rocking Nikes Again was originally published on hiphopwired.com

