JMBLYA, which bills itself as the largest Hip-Hop festival out of Texas, will be kicking off the big show season off in epic fashion after making a huge announcement. The festival, which will be headlined by none other than Future, will make a series of coast-to-coast stops over a two-month period beginning in late summer.

Joining Future on the stage will be Young Thug’s YSL Records signee Gunna, The Kid LAROI doing his first big shows stateside, Lil Tecca, Flo Milli, SoFaygo, Phora. There will also be a number of special guest appearances from Spotemgottem, Trae Tha Truth, Cico P, Metro Marrs, Mike Dimes, and DJ Mr. Rogers.

The tour, which officially launches on Labor Day Weekend, and the corresponding stops for JMBLYA can be seen below.

Friday, September 3: Wal-Mart Amphitheater in Rogers, AR

Saturday, September 4: Dos Equis Pavillion in Dallas, TX

Sunday, September 5: Germania Amphitheater in Austin, TX

Saturday, September 25: Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, AZ

Saturday, October 2: Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, CA

Saturday, October 9: Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA

Tickets for JMBLYA go on sale this Friday (June 11) at 10 AM local time. Click here to get your tickets.

—

Photo: Greg Noire

Texas Hip-Hop Festival JMBLYA Takes The Show Nationwide was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: