Mach-Hommy ft. Westside Gunn & Keisha Plum “Folie A Deux,” Kodak Black “Maffioso” & More | Daily Visuals 6.8.21

For a minute now the three members of Griselda have been off doing their own thing and appearing as solo artists on guest features, so until we can get them to reunite for a new project we’ll just have to appreciate the verses they bless us with on their own.

With that being said, Westside Gunn lends his talents to Mach-Hommy’s visuals for the Keisha Plum assisted “Folie A Deux” where Gunn rocks a physical degree just dripping with ice while kicking it with masked up Mach in the cut and on the tour bus. Y’all don’t wanna run into these dudes by yourself, b.

Back down in Florida, Kodak Black keeps on churning out new work and for his latest clip to “Maffioso” paints a picture of a young child in the struggle turn into street boss with all the lavish fixings.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from FishXGrits featuring Benny The Butcher, Drag-On, and more.

MACH-HOMMY FT. WESTSIDE GUNN & KEISHA PLUM – “FOLIE A DEUX”

KODAK BLACK – “MAFFIOSO”

FISHXGRITS & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “THE SEQUEL”

DRAG-ON – “BIG DEAL”

21 SAVAGE – “BETRAYED”

CASKEY – “MGM”

