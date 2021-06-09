Conway The Machine ft. Ludacris & JD “Scatter Brain,” T.I. ”What It’s Come To” & More | Daily Visuals 6.9.21

Conway The Machine is a menace on the mic and for anyone who’s been paying attention they know that the lyrical beast from Buffalo can run with the best of them on a track.

Continuing to show and prove that he’s a force to be reckoned with, Conway links up with Ludacris and JD for his latest clip to “Scatter Brain” where the three holding down at a hideout where old school TV’s have barbwires lacing them for some reason. They scared someone gonna try to bag them as antiques or something?

T.I. meanwhile addresses all the sexual assault allegations and with his Co-D, Tiny, by his side brushes off what he feels is a conspiracy against him and his wife in his visuals to “What It’s Come to.” Oh, so that’s how it allll came together. Interesting.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Dave East and Millyz, Lil Rekk, and more.

CONWAY THE MACHINE FT. LUDACRIS & JD – “SCATTER BRAIN”

T.I. – “WHAT IT’S COME TO”

DAVE EAST & MILLYZ – “BODY 4 BODY”

LIL REKK – “BACKSTABBERS”

K.I.D HELLCAT – “NO GAMES”

KENTHEMAN – “WTF”

SKYPP – “FIX YO’ CROWN”

2FEETBINO & CRISTO – “OTR FREESTYLE”

MEKKA DON – “STILL DOPE”

