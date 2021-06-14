Nike and Jordan have a successful history of collaborating with music artists on limited edition drops with names like Travis Scott, J. Balvin, and Kanye West having churned out some classic grails, but is Billie Eilish next in line to drop a new hype sneaker with the Swoosh brand?

Though there hasn’t been any confirmation from either Nike, Jordan nor Billie herself, yesterday a picture of their supposed collaboration began to make the rounds on social media which showed Billie’s name alongside Nike and the Jumpman logo on some sort of packaging paper.

While it’s been rumored that Billie would be working on something with Nike for a minute, nothing was officially announced as the sneaker aficionado has been doing her thing in the music game while Nike continues to frustrate customers with their damn “Draw” system on their SNKRS app. We. Miss. LEO. Drops! Damn sneaker bots and resellers messed the game up for everyone.

None of the parties involved in the leaked pic have neither denied nor confirmed a partnership is underway, but if one is we feel that the Air Jordan 1 would be a prime contender as the singer has been known to rock them while taking the stage to perform for her fans. Also it seems like that’s the favorite silhouette used by Jordan Brand these days whenever collaborating with outside brands and designers.

Regardless to whom or what though, should a Billie Eilish Air Jordan ever come to fruition, best believe it’ll sell out and resale for three times it’s retail price. Just don’t expect to hit on that damn SNKRS draw because that app hates everyone.

Is Nike Working With Billie Eilish On A New Sneaker? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: