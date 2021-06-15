Drake & Murda Mook Connected Backstage At URL’s NOME XI Battle

Battle rap fans are well aware that Drake is very much invested in the culture and we mean that literally considering his backing of Caffeine and spreading the Ultimate Rap League to the masses. At URL’s NOME XI event this past weekend, Drizzy ran into his potential battle rap foe in Murda Mook backstage at the event.

The Ultimate Madness 3 battle rap tourney that kicked off this year featured a strong bracket of some of the URL’s best battlers but it all came down to Geechi Gotti and Rum Nitty in the final with Drake ready to lace the winner with a major cash prize of $150,000, $50K up from the initial prize. What made the battle even more interesting is that Gotti and Nitty are both members of the same collective, Every F*ckin Bar, and already decided ahead of time to split the earnings between them.

Drake’s appearance at the NOME XI event was met with the proper fanfare and it’s clear that his alignment with Smack and URL isn’t something of a money grab but instead his devotion to the art of battle rap. So it was fitting then that he came across Mook, who he challenged to a battle back in 2015 but it never came to fruition.

These days, the Canadian artist is one of music’s biggest names but still retains his signature cockiness as seen in a hilarious Instagram post aimed at Mook.

“Me and @murdamookez talking sh*t about our bars for the battle that never happened woulda smoked u,” Drake wrote in a caption of the photo of the pair laughing backstage.

Mook, always the competitor, fired back as one would expect from a battle rap legend.

“Like I told you @champagnepapi ….whoever “suggested” for u not to actually go thru with our battle….. I hope you pay them handsomely! #TheySavedAGOAT #FRIENDLYHUMOR,” Mook added in his good-natured rebuttal.

However, a lot of money could be made if Drake ever decides to hop into the ring with Murda Mook. Who do you have your money on?

