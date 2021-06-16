Dreamville On The Rocks Will Bring The Entire Roster Together This Fall

Back in 2019, Hip-Hop Wired had the honor and privilege of covering the Dreamville Festival in J. Cole‘s native North Carolina with the whole Dreamville Records roster rocking a pair of big stages. For the first time since that historic moment, the entire team will join forces in Colorado this fall for the Dreamville On The Rocks show and we’ve got some of the details below.

Produced in conjunction with AEG Presents, Dreamville On The Rocks will take place at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colo., and will only be in town for one night. It is effectively a Dreamville reunion with the label chief J. Cole, Atlanta’s J.I.D. and the dynamic duo of EarthGang, the DMV’s Ari Lennox, Queens, New York wordsmith Bas, Los Angeles, Calif.’s Cozz, Charlotte, N.C.’s Lute, and Chicago’s Omen.

The all-ages show will take place on Saturday, October 23 at the Red Rocks Amphitheater and tickets can be purchased by following this link.

Don’t get caught slipping, however, because it might be another two years before we get the Dreamville squad assembled like this in one venue again.

