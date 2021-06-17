XXL Freshman Class 2021 Revealed

XXL magazine has finally released their annual Freshman Class of the rap game and while some names are expected, others were surprising.

The Freshman Class of 2021 is 11 deep and includes up and coming Hip-Hop artists: 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, Morray, Pooh Shiesty, Lakeyah, Coi Leray, Toosii, Blxst, Rubi Rose, Iann Dior and DDG.

Not a bad list as many of these artists are indeed bubbling in popularity. Unfortunately one of the standout rappers on the list, Pooh Shiesty, is already in danger of having his young career sidetracked for allegedly shooting a security guard at a Miami nightclub.

Social media meanwhile have been questioning why Rubi Rose was able to make the list with many speculating that her “assets” had more to do with her inclusion than her actual talents. Can’t we just let these youngins live regardless of how they made the cut? Life is already hard out here as is what with the Rona and gluten-packed food products and whatnot.

Expect new freestyles from the selected rappers and MC’s in the coming weeks. More details right here.

Check out the announcement for XXL’s Freshman Class of 2021 and let us know if you agree with the list, who should’ve made the final cut, or who you think should’ve been left off.

