Love Is Dead: La La Anthony Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

In hindsight, no one should be surprised. La La Anthony has reportedly filed for divorce from NBA star Carmelo Anthony after 11 years of marriage.

TMZ reports that La La filed for divorce in New York on Thursday (June 17). Although married for 11 years, the couple was together for 16 years.

Fortunately, the split is reportedly amicable, and source say the two have been essentially been living separate lives for a while. Their focus is assuring that everything goes smoothly for the sake of their 14-year-old son Kiyan Anthony.

Back in 2017, the couple split after cheating allegations, which were a doozy. Melo was accused of maintaining a longtime relation with a Chicago woman, and having a child with her while he was married. This lead to two year separation, but the couple did manage to reconcile. Then in 2019 there were more cheating allegations, and Melo called out social media for making him look bad and jumping to conclusions when he was just minding his business on a yacht.

Nevertheless, the future Hall of Famer was able to eventually reconcile with his wife, but things were clearly never the same.

