Chaining Day: Cam’ron Proudly Shows Off The Dipset Bling He Had Made For Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant’s induction into the Dipset family is finally complete.

Before Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets laced up their kicks for their Thursday night (Jun.17) matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, Cam’ron took to Instagram to show off the new bling he gifted to Easy Money Sniper.

The Harlem rapper proudly shared a photo of the large iced-out Diplomats chain, similar to the ones he and his fellow Dipset members proudly rock, writing in the caption, “Yo @easymoneysniper my bro @joeavianne from @aviannejewelers said ya chain is done family.”

Fellow Dipset member and cofounder Jim Jones gave his stamp of approval writing in the comments, “[KD] got the city on his back. He deserve the Eagle. He been Dipset.”

Kevin Durant and Cam’ron have a longstanding friendship and respect for each other, showing love to one another for several years. During NBA All-Star Weekend 2017, while speaking to the press, Durant told reporters that Cam’ron was one of the Hip-Hop artists on constant rotation in his playlist. The “Oh Boy” crafter showed love right back, saying during an event that he appreciated Durant for always showing love and sharing a story about how Nets’ forward made sure his dining experience at his restaurant in Oklahoma City was pleasant.

Cam’ron defended Durant from critics who called the hooper a snake for deciding to join Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in Golden State.

In 2019, Cam’ron took to Instagram to share a lengthy support post after Durant went down with a devastating Achilles injury during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors eventually went on to lose to the Toronto Raptors.

“We live in a era where players put money, contracts and they’re health first. (As they should) but just to see Kevin Durant take the floor last night was special …” the rapper wrote at the time. “Now that he got hurt, some people are going to say he shouldn’t of played. (You’re damned if you do, Damned if u don’t) Because of so much media (social, internet, television) the narrative changes every 2hrs … But u can’t please everyone all the time. And I just want to thank KD for trying to put forth a effort that doesn’t happen anymore.”

Whether this is a good sign, that’s for the Brooklyn Nets fans to decide. Dipset, who has been showing love to the resurgent New York Knicks, performed at half-time during Game 5 of the first-round matchup between the Knicks and Hawks. The Knickerbockers would go on to lose that game, ending their magical season.

We hope that Cam’ron’s blessing of Durant isn’t a bad omen for the Nets, who lost Game 6 to the Bucks on Thursday night and now hope to close out the series in a decisive Game 7 matchup in Brooklyn.

