Jemele Hill Creates A New Podcast Network For Black Women With Spotify

Emmy award winning-journalist Jemele Hill is continuing to create a new lane for Black women in podcasting thanks to an expansion of her exclusive partnership with Spotify.

The multimedia streaming company has announced that not only will there be a third season of the critically acclaimed podcast Jemele Hill is Unbothered, but that they are working with her to create The Unbothered Network. The Unbothered Network will be a production company that will create and produce podcasts that feature and amplify the stories and voices of Black women that have been ignored and obscured. Hill will head up a team of executives and producers that will work in tandem with Spotify and her own production company, Lodge Freeway Media.

The team will include award-winning journalist and editor Christina M. Tapper who will serve as executive producer and head of content and Webby award-winner Rich Boerner as head of network operations.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with the incomparable Jemele Hill,” said Courtney Holt, Head of Studios and Video, Spotify. “We can’t wait for her to continue her podcast, and bring new and diverse talent to her network that amplifies and strengthens the voices of this important community.”

“The Unbothered Network is more than just a content hub, it’s a space where Black women can hopefully see their full selves,” said Jemele Hill in a press release about the new deal. “There’s so much about the lives of Black women that haven’t been fully explored, and so many of our stories have either been dismissed or overlooked. I’m also proud of this network because it not only centers Black women, but it’s also run by Black women. We can’t empower Black women if we’re not positioning them in leadership roles.”

