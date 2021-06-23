Red Bull BC One, World’s Largest Breaking Competition, Announces U.S. City Cyphers

Red Bull BC One, regarded as the world’s largest breaking competition, will make its return to New York City next month and will feature competitions in three other major cities. The four City Cypher regional qualifiers will ultimately feature the top 16 B-Boys and B-Girls in the nation who will aim to win the National Final before going for the World Final.

Since 2004, Red Bull BC One has played host to the revered pillar of Hip-Hop that is breaking, with competitors from all over the globe staking their claim to become the best of their field. The City Cyphers will begin on July 24 in New York, then the following week, Los Angeles will host a qualifier on July 31. From there, Boston hosts a cypher on August 7, and the events will conclude in Houston across two days on August 13-14.

As noted earlier, 16 dancers will remain for a chance to be crowd the National Final titleholder in Orlando, which will land the winner a slot at the Red Bull BC One World Final and an opportunity to become a world champion.

According to Red Bull BC One All Star Neguin, the Brazillian national and part-time New York resident offered in a statement what it means for the competition to head back to the birthplace of Hip-Hop.

“Bringing Red Bull BC One back to New York City, the foundation of our culture, gives the community a chance to embrace the scene’s transformation while honoring the legacy of those who came before,” Neguin said.

After hosting official B-Girl cyphers over the past three years, this year’s cyphers will highlight the final B-Girl battle, which fans can stream live on Red Bull BC One Youtube, Facebook, and Red Bull TV on August 21.

“I’m excited that the increased female representation in breaking is reflected at every Red Bull BC One cypher in the US, all the way to the National Finals with a full 16 B-Girl bracket. It continues to affirm that B-Girls deserve to be highlighted in battles and can compete at a high-level just like B-Boys,” Logistx, the youngest of the Red Bul BC One All Stars, shared.

On August 20, the Red Bull BC One USA Camp will kick off three days of dance instruction programming, which will include panels, workshops, and competitions overseen by other breaking participants, including a number of the Red Bull Bc One All Stars.

The Camp event will end with the Red Bull BC One National Final with B-Boy and B-Girl cyphers with the competition leading to the selection of which dancer will represent the U.S. at the World Final in November.

On June 26th at 12 PM EST/9 AM PST, the Red Bull BC One E-Battle Final, a virtual version of the competition, will air live. To tune in to the E-Battle, click here.

To learn more about the upcoming Red Bull BC One U.S. Schedule, including ticket purchases, click here. The tour schedule can be viewed below.

RED BULL BC ONE U.S. SCHEDULE

New York City Cypher @ 350 Grand Street: Saturday, July 24

Los Angeles City Cypher @ Avalon Hollywood: Saturday, July 31

Boston City Cypher @ Big Night Live: Saturday, August 7

Houston City Cypher @ Warehouse Live: Friday & Saturday, August 13-14

Orlando Red Bull BC One Camp and National Final @ Ace Cafe: Thursday-Sunday, August 20-22

Photo: Red Bull BC One

Red Bull BC One, World’s Largest Breaking Competition, Announces U.S. City Cyphers was originally published on hiphopwired.com

