Love him or hate him, Virgil Abloh stays finessing provocative high-fashion and sneaker collabs. The latest salvo from the creative director of the culture is a Nike Air Force 1 collab with Louis Vuitton.

On Thursday (June 24), Louis Vuitton, where Abloh serves as artistic director, held its Spring 2022 Men’s collection runway show in Paris and sneakerheads were quick to notice the heat on the feet. Seen initially were a colorways in a rainbow variety of flavors (Abloh showed off a chocolate and cream pair with a checkerboard pattern) of the familiar Air Force 1 with embossed LV logos and Off-White cues like big “AIR” hits on the sole and laces and a LV x Air tongue tags sewed on the side.

Also spotted was trunk that incorporates the aesthetics of an orange Nike shoe box. Reportedly there will be 21 different colorways of this LV x Nike Air Force 1 collab. That’s actually modest considering Abloh is set to drop 50 different Nike Dunks—and surely hand out all type of L’s via the SNKRS app in the process.

No word on how, when and where to get your hands on a pair of the LV x Nike Air Force 1 just yet, but expect the sneaker acquirement struggle to be extra real for these. Check out some photos below.

This story is developing.

Virgil Abloh Finesses Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 Collab was originally published on hiphopwired.com

