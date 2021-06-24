Last year’s unforeseen pandemic didn’t just shut down businesses across the globe, but also pushed back many highly-anticipated films including Marvel’s Black Widow, A Quiet Place 2, and Jordan Peele’s Candyman.

Now that A Quiet Place 2 has been released and Black Widow is set to drop next month, Candyman has finally gotten a new release date and a trailer to get the buzz going once again (as if it needed it). The latest trailer to Jordan Peele’s reboot of the classic franchise puts a new spin on the origins of the dreaded hooked spirit of vengeance as it paints the picture of an innocent Black man killed by overzealous police with itchy trigger fingers (sound familiar?).

After Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) begins to investigate the legend of the Candyman in his old Chicago neighborhood, McCoy soon realizes that the myth is all too real and might’ve just cursed his old hood and the people around him to the wrath of the vengeful spirit. Before he knows it not only are people around him dying, but he’s becoming something (or someone) that he never intended to be.

This. Looks. So. Good!

Check out the trailer to the Nia DaCosta directed film below and let us know if you’ll be running to the theater come August 27 and once again be terrified of looking in the mirror.

Peep The New Trailer To Jordan Peele & Nia DaCosta’s ‘Candyman’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

