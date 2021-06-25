DJ Clark Kent Speaks On The Song That Didn’t Make Jay-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’

The anniversary of Jay-Z’s legendary debut album Reasonable Doubt is approaching fast, and DJ Clark Kent reveals that there was just one track that didn’t make the cut.

In an interview with Lowkey that will premiere today (June 25th) on Apple Music Hits, the longtime collaborator, producer and sneaker king talks about how the album was put together. He also spoke on how one song wasn’t included in what would be the final version. “There was only one thing that didn’t happen on the album,” Kent said. “And it was there was a song that was supposed to be on an album that we couldn’t find the DAT for when it was time to master. So it just didn’t make the album. It was called ‘Tell Me How It Feels.’ It would have been perfect on the album. It’s just you didn’t miss it because the rest of it was perfect and the thoughts were still there.”

“Tell Me How It Feels” has been a part of Hip-Hop lore since 2014, when the website 2DopeBoyz published an original tracklist that was posted by the album’s art director Adrien Vargas. There, the song is listed simply as “Tell Me”.

Aside from talking at length about how the entire album was produced, DJ Clark Kent would go on to say that there are only five people who’ve heard the track since it was left off of Reasonable Doubt. He also shared that the track has a connection to the hit single “Ain’t No N***a” due to a rapper who was initially picked to be on the song – if not for the debut of Foxy Brown. “Her name was Black Widow. That’s who would have been on ‘Ain’t No Nigga’ if I didn’t say, ‘Get my cousin Fox’,” he said.

