Cardi B is pregnant with baby number two, and the announcement was unique, to say the least. Bardi showed off her baby bump while performing with the Migos during last night’s (June 28), BET Awards.

The Migos, utilizing some choreography, performed “Straightenin” and “Type Sh*t,” from their recently released Culture III. It was during the latter when Cardi B popped out in a skin-tight outfit that prominently showcased her healthy baby bump. Toting a gut full of Offset seed didn’t stop her from a spirited performance and even dropping it low.

Ever social media savvy, minutes after the performance Bardi posted a photo of herself in the nude, save for the white mold covering her breasts and baby bump.

“#2! @OffsetYRN,” she wrote for the caption, making the announcement that she and husband Offset’s family was growing by one official, official.

While the couple has had its public ups and downs (turns out they secretly wed in September 2017), lately they seem to be on the up and up.

Watch the performance below and congrats to the Hip-Hop couple, whose first daughter, Kulture, arrived back in June 2018.

Cardi B Reveals Pregnancy During BET Awards 2021 Performance With Migos was originally published on hiphopwired.com

