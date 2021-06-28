If the Gucci Mane and Jeezy Verzuz taught us anything it’s that old foes can put aside their feelings for the culture, and it seems to have inspired Lil Kim as she’s ready to go face-to-face with an old nemesis in the name of Hip-Hop.

During a red carpet interview with DJ Envy at last night’s BET Awards, Envy asked the Hip-Hop legend who she’d be interested in doing a Verzuz with to which the Queen Bee immediately replied “Nicki.” Didn’t even think about it! Kim just put that out there immediately. Even DJ Envy was surprised and said “I would love to see that” to which Kim replied, “Me too.”

Maaaaaan listen! If Swizz and Timbo can get these two rap icons in the same room for a VErzuz it may very well indeed break allll the viewing records. Might be PPV worthy even. Just sayin.’

Nicki has so far remained silent on the possibility of doing a Verzuz against the pint-sized Brooklyn rapper, but y’all know she will address the issue sooner or later. We just hope she agrees and we can get this thing rolling!

Check out the moment the revelation went down below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Lil Kim Says She’s Down To Do A Verzuz With Nicki Minaj was originally published on hiphopwired.com

