Zendaya Struts BET Awards Red Carpet In Beyoncé’s 2003 “Crazy In Love” Dress

Sunday night’s (June 27) 2021 BET Awards show was all about paying homage to the greats, especially for Zendaya’s very familiar red carpet dress once worn by Beyoncé many years ago.

Buzzfeed chronicles the history of the original deep-plunging purple Versace dress, first worn in 2003 at the singer’s first-ever BET Awards show as a solo artist. If you remember, this is the seductive outfit worn during the legendary performance of her debut breakout single “Crazy In Love,” the first of many hits following her departure from the group Destiny’s Child.

While Beyoncé’s original ensemble featured a short skirt to give room for her energetic dance routine on stage, Zendaya’s tribute leaned toward a classic red carpet look. The new rendition kept the original design on the top half of the dress but revised the bottom with a long, sheer skirt just at her ankles.

All the props go to her longtime stylist Law Roach who debuted the dress on his Instagram page showcasing the actress in slow motion strutting across the camera while “Crazy In Love” played in the background.

The vintage attire caught the eye of Donatella Versace who sung her praises about the dress in the comment section. “@Zendaya!! You looked just SENSATIONAL last night at the @bet awards. I’ll never forget @Beyonce wearing this in 2003, she said replying to the Instagram post, “A tough act to follow but you aced it effortlessly! You got me looking….!!”

