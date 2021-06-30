Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison, Conviction Vacated

Bill Cosby, 83, is getting out of prison. The disgraced comedian’s conviction for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee, has been vacated.

Today (June 30), the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated Cosby’s conviction and ordered his release.

In September 2018, Cosby was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison and was deemed a “sexually violent predator.” In April 2018, Cosby was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault for the drugging and sexual assault of Andrea Constand back in 2004.

However, it seems like Cosby is now a free man on a technicality.

Reports WKYC:

The former comedian had appealed to the court in December when his lawyers argued that Cosby’s entire life was put on trial that caused him to suffer unquantifiable prejudice.

The Supreme Court agreed to review two aspects of the case that Cosby’s lawyers challenged. The first involved the judge’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers. The other examined Cosby’s argument that he had an agreement with a former prosecutor that he’d never be charged.

During and before the trial, dozens of women had accused Cosby of drugging them and sexually assaulting them throughout the years.

Cosby served over two years of his potentially 10-year sentence. Last year, he was denied parole, and his refusal to participate in a sexual offenders class was cited as a reason.

This story is developing.

