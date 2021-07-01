Biz Markie Is NOT Dead

Fortunately, a news story about Biz Markie’s death is not true. Per the iconic rapper’s wife, the Biz is still alive.

On Wednesday evening (June 30), in a now-deleted tweet and news story, Revolt initially reported that the “Just A Friend” rapper had passed away. News of the legend’s alleged passing spread like wildfire, with artists and fans expressing their condolences and sending up salutes to Biz’s greatness.

However, Roland S. Martin took to Twitter to relay that Biz Markie, 57, is still alive.

Folks, @BizMarkie has NOT died. I have been in contact with sources who are texting and talking to his wife,” tweeted Martin early July 1. “My source talked to Biz TODAY. Per his wife, Biz HAS NOT passed away. Please stop responding to non-credible sources. This hurts the family, friends and fans.”

The original story raised eyebrows because it was poorly sourced. But with Biz Markie suffering from health issues, he recently reportedly suffered a stroke that he is rehabilitating from, all it took was one suspect report to prematurely spread rumors of the rap legend’s demise.

However, reported Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson reports that Biz Markie is in hospice care.

Prayers up to Biz Markie.

This story is developing.

