Lil Uzi Vert’s Ex Brittany Byrd Says He Put A Gun To Her Stomach & Hit Her

Lil Uzi Vert had himself a weekend.

Before Lil Uzi Vert had a breakdancing good time at Michael Rubin’s “all-white” 4th of July party that featured other notable guests like JAY-Z, J-Balvin, and James Harden tickling Meek Mill, no seriously he was, Uzi Vert was out here getting physical with his ex Brittany Byrd and fellow rapper SAINt JHN.

TMZ broke the news on Friday that “XO Tour Lif3” crafter rolled up on SAINt JHN in broad daylight at the Dialog Cafe in West Hollywood, and a physical altercation ensued. Byrd, who was there when the fracas went down, claims she was there talking “business” with SAInt JHN, and now, the celebrity gossip site is reporting that Byrd is pressing charges. According to Byrd, JT’s boo threatened her with a gun and struck her.

Per TMZ:

