HHW Gaming: Xbox Teams Up With Cxmmunity To Deliver 50 Xbox Kits To Over 50 HBCUs

Xbox continues to do great things when it comes to shining light on gamers of color and pushing for diversity in the gaming community.

Thursday (Jul.8), Xbox revealed that it partnered with Cxmmunity, a nonprofit that works tirelessly to shine a light on Black and Brown gamers and increase diversity within the gaming industry, Warner Bros and Space Jam: A New Legacy for a very dope cause, and that is to provide Xbox Kits to more than 50+ HBCUs to build new gaming labs.

Xbox also revealed that it held an HBCU esports showdown in Atlanta on July 1. One student from prestigious HBCUs like Johnson C. Smith, Fort Valley State University, Hampton University, Florida A&M University, Oakwood University, North Carolina Central University, South Carolina State University, Tennessee State University, and Fort Valley State University competed against each other playing the new Space Jam: A New Legacy video game in hopes of earning bragging rights and taking home some dope swag like the recently announced Xbox x Nike SNKRS Kit, a fresh custom gold Xbox controller signed by Bugs Bunny.

Once the dust settled, two finalists emerged Ihzayah Marcellus from Johnson C. Smith University and Khalil Moss from Fort Valley State University.

They will be flown out to Los Angeles to attend the Space Jam: A New Legacy world premiere and take on each other in the HBCU esports showdown finals in front of fans and possibly LeBron James to determine who is the best gamer from an HBCU.

“Elevating communities is part of Xbox’s DNA, and this tournament gives the HBCU community a unique experience to showcase their talents and pursue a career in gaming while creating impact and giving them a place to connect and compete together,” Xbox said in a press release.

We love to see it.

Space Jam: A New Legacy arrives in theaters and on HB O Max July 16. Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game is currently available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members and will be available worldwide wide July 15.

Photo: Xbox / Cxmmunity

