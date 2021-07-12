Social Media Star Addison Rae Out As UFC Reporter After Dry Snitching On Herself

Addison Rae might be one of the most social media personalities out today but that doesn’t mean she was ready for the bright lights of sideline sports reporting. After bragging to her millions of followers that she barely studied broadcast journalism before nabbing the cushy gig, Rae informed her fans that the chatter after her initial has led to her ouster at UFC as a reporter.

As spotted on Deadline, Rae tweeted last week that she was going to be working the UFC 264, with the main event of the night being the third clash between the talented Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier and Conor “Notorious” McGregor with the brash Irishman losing the bout due to doctor’s stoppage.

“I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment,” Rae tweeted over the weekend with the UFC logo backdrop behind her. Presumably, this was a joke of sorts but it didn’t go over well with fight fans and journalists wondering why Rae was given such an important role considering she doesn’t have the qualifications or deep knowledge of the sport.

Deadline suggests that Rae was possibly never under a UFC contract and it might have been a cheesy one-off attempt to get some views and engagement considering Rae’s massive audience. At any rate, Rae took to Twitter to tell her supporters and others that she was let go.

“[N]vm y’all got me fired,” read a quote tweet featuring the one above.

Whoops.

At just 20 years of age, Rae is going to be just fine after it was reported last year that she’s the highest-earning TikTok star after raking in $5 million last year.

