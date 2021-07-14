HHW Gaming: Luka Dončić Shares ‘NBA 2K22’ Cover Honors With Scoring Legends Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki & Kevin Durant

As the NBA season winds down with the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks currently battling for the 2021-22 NBA Championship, it’s also that time of the year to learn who will grace the cover of NBA 2K22.

Wednesday (Jul.14), 2K sports revealed its full roster of NBA and one special WNBA player who will share cover duties for NBA 2K22, the next installment of the top-rated and top-selling NBA video game simulation series of the past 20 years. Taking the torch from last year’s cover athletes Damian Lillard, the late Kobe Bryant, and Zion Williamson is Dallas Mavericks All-Star and global phenomenon Luka Dončić who will grace both the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle.

“Making the global cover of NBA 2K22 is special for me,” said Dončić. “I’m proud to represent my country in a special cover that honors the colors of the Slovenian flag. Basketball has given me so much, and I’m excited to give back and work together with 2K Foundations this year to help the lives of young kids around the globe.”

To celebrate the NBA’s upcoming 75th anniversary, 2K decided it would be fitting to three of the league’s best big men and scorers on the cover, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant who graces the cover of the game for a remarkable third time.

The NBA 75th Anniversary Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle’s beautiful covers were painted by Atlanta-based artist Charly Palmer, whose work is best known for its complex compositions and unique technique and style. Palmer’s work is currently being exhibited across the nation. His most recent work, a “Civil Rights” series of paintings and compositions titled “America Must Change,” was featured on TIME Magazine’s cover in July 2020.

But wait, there is more. A special version of the Standard Edition exclusive to North America featuring six-time WNBA All-Star and WNBA Champion Candace Parker, making her the first female cover athlete in the franchise history, a milestone for NBA 2K. Parker’s selection to grace the game’s cover continues NBA 2K’s commitment to including the WNBA and its players in the game. If you want to pick up this special cover, you will have to purchase it exclusively through GameStop and EB Games.

Also, just like previous versions of the game, different locations will see different athletes on the cover. This year Washington Wizards Rui Hachimura, a rising star in the league, will be featured on the cover of standard edition copies of the game in Japan.

Along with the covers, pricing details were also shared about the three different versions of the game.

The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99** on previous-gen platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC) and $69.99** on new-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S)

The Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will be available for $79.99** and grant players access to the Standard Edition across previous and new-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition will be available for $99.99** for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Dual-gen access is included for both the Cross-Gen Digital Bundle and NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for the PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S platforms and provides a version of the game on each console generation within the same console family. The NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for Nintendo Switch will only be available in digital format in the EMEA region.

All editions of NBA 2K22 are currently scheduled for worldwide release on September 10, 2021, and are available for pre-order today. Keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired as we will continue to keep you up to speed on the game as announcements are made on its soundtrack, gameplay features, and more are revealed in the coming weeks.

