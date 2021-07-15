In Rare Instagram Post Dr. Dre Agrees With T-Pain About Rappers Being “Repetitive”

T-Pain’s hilarious rant about rappers all sounding the same resonated with none other than Dr. Dre himself.

Wednesday (Jul.15), the legendary Hip-Hop producer and Beats By Dre co-founder chimed in on T-Pain’s Twitch session where he called out new rappers for sending him music that sounds like everyone else’s stuff. In a rare Instagram post, The Chronic crafter shared T-Pizzle’s video and wrote in the caption, “Shoutout to @tpain!! I’m here laughing my fuckin ass off, but he’s right. I know and feel exactly what you’re saying.

When the good doc speaks, we know he is more than likely speaking from experience, having to listen to submissions from artists all of the time. We know Dr. Dre has a great ear for talent because he has helped launch the careers of some of Hip-Hop’s biggest names like Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Anderson.Paak, Eminem, and Nate Dogg. So we are sure he’s heard some copycats and hot garbage while out here discovering those gems.

As for T-Pain’s passionate rant where he hilariously and accurately points how many rappers we have with “Lil” and “Baby” in their names, that not only had people laughing their asses off, but has inspired some debate that forced the “Buy You A Drank” crafter to have to clarify further why he had to let the chopper spray. In a series of tweets, he explained:

“I undrstnd not every1 likes me and may not agree with my opinions but by all means don’t make up dumb shit like ‘he just mad because he ain’t got no hits.’ I’m in all different genres. Got 2 legit Grammies in the last 3 years and got a song out rn that’s top 15 on radio in the US.”

“I’m not explaining myself I just don’t like ppl being content with being stupid and uninformed. If some rando talked shit on your page you’d look up all their SM pages to see what dirt you can get ? just do a little research before you think you hittin me wit somethin.”

We ain’t mad you T-Pain, it had to be said. We think T-Pain should do another rant to convince Dr. Dre to drop Detox since Dre is watching.

You can watch T-Pain’s passionate rant about music being repetitive below.

