Yankees vs Red Sox Game Postponed After Players Test Positive For The Rona

Though the world has begun to go back to business as usual as if the Coronavirus is long gone, the pandemic is actually still very much alive and the most recent hiccup in the world of sports reminds us of that fact.

According to The New York Times, the New York Yankees learned that a few of their players had tested positive for the Coronavirus right before game time, and had to postpone their game with their rival, Boston Red Sox. Yankees pitchers, Nestor Cortes Jr., Jonathan Loaisiga and Wandy Peralta all tested positive for the Rona even though they were fully vaccinated. Though the Yankees have reached the 85% vaccination rate for the team to operate under relaxed Covid protocols, the breakthrough cases is more proof that this pandemic is far from over and people need to continue to take precautions when moving in public.

“We’re in a very fluid situation right now,” Cashman said. “The vaccines that we encourage everybody to get guarantee not getting hospitalized and not getting death coming from Covid, which is important, but it doesn’t prevent you from contracting Covid; it prevents you from the severe, worst-case-scenario effects of Covid. We’re thankful that we’re vaccinated in most cases — not all cases — and therefore we’re ultimately protected.”

Though the first game between the two teams was canceled, there’s not word on whether or not the remaining games this weekend will be played of postponed altogether.

While the MLB cannot and will not mandate vaccinations in order for teams to participate in the season, they have set an 85% team vaccination threshold for them to have relaxed rules on how they go about their business. Of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball, only 7 teams have not met that requirement and the Boston Red Sox happens to be one of them.

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see how the rest of the season pans out but don’t be surprised if more games get canceled due to players testing positive. Sometimes it feels like this pandemic will just never end.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Postponed After Players Test Positive For The Rona was originally published on hiphopwired.com

