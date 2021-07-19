While Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Megan Thee Stallion are the top female rappers in the game, Lil Kim is still a legend and getting a feature from her is still a big deal.

DreamDoll knows this to be true which is why she was more than happy to have the OG Queen Bee hop on her record, “Funeral.” Speaking to Hot 107.9’s B High on during this past weekend’s annual Birthday Bash in Atlanta, the Boogie Down artist and reality TV star looked back on how her Lil Kim collabo came about and what it meant to her and her mama saying “She was crying.”

“Like her being able to – she don’t collab with a lot of artists like that,” said DreamDoll. “So it was a big deal for her to believe in me cause that was my second mixtape, it wasn’t like an album or I had a big engine behind me. It was her believing in me and actually doing it and giving me her word.”

While many artists tend to promise a collab only to ghost someone waiting on that verse, DreamDoll says “Just her actually keeping her word and sending it, it was just a feeling I could never un-live.”

Props to Lil Kim for making this young lady’s day a few years back. Y’all just know Foxy Brown somewhere out there waiting next to her phone or something.

Check out the collaboration below and let us know if you were rocking with this back when it dropped in the comments below.

DreamDoll Details Getting Lil Kim To Collab With Her on “Funeral” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: