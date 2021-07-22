It’s summer time in New York City and Hip-Hopper’s know what that means: Hot 97’s Summer Jam.

A year after being canceled due to the pandemic, the traditional summer concert series is set to return with a star studded lineup that will include the likes of DaBaby, Migos, Meek Mill along with guest appearances from Rowdy Rebel and Bobby Shmurda (the man is still on parole with a curfew). For the OG’s of the Hip-Hop game Hot 97 has enlisted the talents of Swizz Beatz who will be taking to the stage to pay tribute to DMX (R.I.P). While we’re sure he’ll be spinning classic X records at the venue, we wouldn’t be surprised if X’s Ruff Rydin’ peers such as The Lox, Eve, and Drag-On join the festivities in honor of the legendary rapper.

Hot 97’s Summer Jam is set to go down at the MetLife Stadium this August 22nd. Fans can purchase tickets on TicketMaster, but should know that COVID-19 protocols will be taken according to federal guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety at the event.

Will y’all be checking out Summer Jam this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

Swizz Beatz To Pay Tribute To DMX At Hot 97’s Summer Jam was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: