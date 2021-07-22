PJ Tucker is already considered the sneaker king of the kicks game, but the latest addition to his collection might take the custom cake as it shines brighter than anything you currently have in your closet, guaranteed.

According to Hypebeast, PJ’s latest pair of custom rare Air Jordan 1’s came courtesy of the Shoe Surgeon and jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills, who worked together to remix a pair of Off-White 1’s into a diamond-encrusted piece that you won’t see any rapper in anytime soon. Valued at $250,000, the sneaker consists of 32.74 ct’s (2,020 D color white diamonds) along with 150 grams of 14k white gold. The customization took 100 hours in total to complete and man, was it worth it.

The black alligator-looking leather with the iced-out Off-White swoosh and diamond-encrusted tag to boot just seem absolutely next level and worthy of the feet of an NBA Champion. We’re not mad at these at all. Heck, even The Greek Feak had to comment on the kicks at the post-game press conference.

Check out the pic of the kicks below and let us know if you think PJ tucker OD’d on these joints and whether or not he should wear them out in public.

PJ Tucker’s Diamond Encrusted Off-White Air Jordan 1’s Cost A Staggering $250K was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: