Digital Hov: Roc Nation & Jay-Z Launch New Multimedia Platform

Another move in the world of multimedia is further solidifying Jay-Z as one of the more powerful global moguls in entertainment.

On Thursday, July 22, Roc Nation announced its new partnership with the largest luxury media company in America, Modern Luxury Media. This new venture is to launch a new brand and multimedia platform, Edition, which is primed to be a “fully multi-platform portal into a world of luxury that celebrates talent from diverse communities.” The platform will be a mix of print and digital journalism along with a variety of audio and video content featuring different artists. Isoul H. Harris, the former head of UPTOWN Magazine will serve as editor-in-chief of Edition.

In a press statement, Roc Nation co-founder and CEO Desiree Perez said, “This is a proud moment for Modern Luxury to bring Edition to life in partnership with Roc Nation and to ensure diverse voices are championed and represented within the luxury space.” This sentiment was backed by Brett Yormark, Roc Nation’s president of business operations and strategy. “The importance of elevating the voices of such a powerful community has never been greater. We are excited to devote our efforts in creating a platform that is not only exciting but necessary in order to push the luxury media industry forward.”

Harris will work with the team at Modern Luxury as well as Jana Fleishman, Roc Nation’s EVP of Strategy and Communications to produce Edition. “This past year we have doubled down on a community-driven approach in order to fulfill our responsibility of creating new opportunities in the luxury space,” said Michael Dickey, chief executive officer of Modern Luxury Media. “Our partnership with Roc Nation to launch Edition marks a pivotal evolution within the industry.”

Edition launches this winter of 2021. For more information, visit editionml.com.

