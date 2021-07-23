Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 7.23.21

We at Hip-Hop Wired pride ourselves on being fully immersed in the music of the culture we rep proudly. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

Before we get into this week’s playlist, we’d like to leave a word for the readers and listeners. The way we construct this playlist is wild simple. We hear a track that we either discovered on our own, or someone hands to us and if it bangs and fits the flow, then we add it. We don’t take any payments, we don’t do favors, we only add joints we think are dope. And on that note, on with the show.

We open up this week’s playlist with the late, great Pop Smoke’s “Tell The Vision” featuring Pusha-T and Kanye West. The track is on the Brooklyn star’s second posthumous album Faith and is one of the standout tracks despite folks giving their mixed reviews. Louisville hitter EST Gee comes on next with the title track of his project, Bigger Than Life Or Death. Rising star Yung Bleu enlists the service of Drake for his newest drop “You’re Mines,” and Belly gives a star-packed single in “Better Believe” featuring The Weeknd and Young Thug.

Top Dawg Entertainment’s Isiah Rashad drops off his second single for 2021 in “Wat U Sed” featuring Doechii and Kal Banx. This track will appear on the Tennessee rapper’s upcoming album, The House Is Burning, which drops a week from today. Fans of Boldy James and The Alchemist are certainly rejoicing as the pair link on the new “First 48 Freestyle” and for haters of the drumless sound, they’ll be happy to know that Hooligan Al laced Boldy Bricks with some percussion. We also got some Crate Diggas Palace vaulted classics from Declaime aka D-Loc aka Dudley Perkins, rocking alongside and over some Madlib production by way of the Oxnard, Calif. rapper and vocalist’s In The Beginning Vol. 1 project.

We also got new joints from the very dope Little Simz, DreamDoll, Armoney Rose, The Game, Evidence, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, Dave, Stormzy, Brady Watt, DJ Premier, Papoose, Benny The Butcher, Rick Hyde, Skyzoo, Shawty Dred, and many more. Check up us in two more weeks when we wash this playlist clean and add new heat.

