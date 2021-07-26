Blueface Attacked By Fan After Giving The Fade To TikTok Star

Blueface was once a standout high school athlete and appears to keep himself in good shape despite his big-time rapper lifestyle. In a recent bare-knuckle bout in which the rapper took on and bested a TikTok star, a fan tried to start some static with Blueface and caught a couple of crisp blows to the grill in the process.

As reported by MMA Mania, the “Thotiana” star was a featured fighter for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 19 event at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Fla. Blueface, who stands at 6-foot-3, took out Kane Trujillo in the bare-knuckle brawl and showed great sportsmanship after the match in congratulating his opponent. However, a 35-year-old spectator rushed the ring and got himself a residual fade in the process from Blueface and the security detail.

Jonathan Parra was arrested and charged with Trespass of an Occupied Structure by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. As for Blueface, it’s clear that his hands are quite active and folks should think twice before stepping to him anytime soon. Check out all the footage below.

