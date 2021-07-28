Peep The Latest Trailer To ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

The latest installment of Ghostbusters was supposed to have hit theaters last summer but like everything else, the pandemic caused those plans to be scraped and canceled.

Now that things are getting back to somewhat normal (for now), Ghostbusters: Afterlife has gotten a new release date and a new trailer. The latest 2-minute peek once again introduces us to Egon’s grandchildren, Phoebe (McKenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), who move out to a small town and discover that their dearly departed grandfather was once a legendary ghost hunting scientist who saved the world from the apocalypse back in the 80’s.

Revamping and tweaking some of his ghostbustin’ toys such as station wagon a.k.a Ecto-1, and ghost traps, the kids set out to take on the undead who inexplicably come back to life and terrorize the small town. With the help of Paul Rudd, the kids look to fill the shoes their grandfather and his team left behind before ultimately calling up an OG for some help, Dan Akroyd.

Looks like hella fun.

Check out the latest trailer to Ghostbusters: Afterlife below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it hits theaters this Thanksgiving.

