Feds Sell Martin Shkreli’s Legendary ‘Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’ Wu-Tang Clan Album

Finally! After years of the legendary one-of-a-kind album Wu-Tang Clan album, Once Upon In Shaolin is finally out the grasp’s of the scourge of the earth, Martin Shkreli and into the hands of, well, we don’t know.

According to The Gothamist, the feds actually sold the single copy of the legendary album for an undisclosed amount of money to a buyer who has yet to be named. Will said buyer actually release the album and give Wu-Tang fans a chance to hear what we’ve been waiting for all these years? Hopefully! As you may or may not know, Martin “Pharma Bro” Shkreli was pinched for security fraud back in 2017 and hit with a $7.4 million bill for his transgressions.

With the sale of the album, Shkreli’s remaining balance on his $7.4 balance has been cleared.

“Through the diligent and persistent efforts of this Office and its law enforcement partners. Shkreli has been held accountable and paid the price for lying and stealing from investors to enrich himself. With today’s sale of this one-of-a-kind album, his payment of the forfeiture is now complete,” Acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn M. Kasulis said in a statement.”

That’s cool and all, but who has the album and how much was paid to obtain it? After it was sold Shkreli through his attorney said it was “pleased with the sale price” and added “RIP ODB.” Douche.

The 31-cut deep Wu-Tang project was presented and sold in a hand-carved box along with a 174-page leather-bond manuscript. That’s way better than your average CD booklet, that’s for sure. In other words, it’s a Hip-Hop grail forreal forreal. Indiana Jones might have to go on a crusade and find the joint or something. Maybe Nicholas Cage going on a hunt for a national Hip-Hop treasure? We don’t know.

What we do know is that the album is out there somewhere and hopefully its new owner will have the decency to bless the Hip-Hop culture with its sounds so that we may indulge in all its goodness.

