We’re only a minute away from the highly anticipated Verzuz battle between The Lox and Dip Set and while Styles P and Jim Jones have been hyping it up via social media, The Ghost out here reminding everyone why he’s one of the game’s hardest rappers ever.

In his latest visuals to “Order In The Court,” Styles P takes to the streets with his crew backing him with some pitbulls and a shopping cart. You can question that shopping cart all you want but don’t end up crumbled up in it.

Elsewhere Curren$y pulls out one of his exotic whips to roll on the block and for his clip to the Fendi P assisted “Member’s Only” hits up the club but not before munching on some pizza outside the spot. Club food be hella expensive.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Thug, and YN Jay, and more.

STYLES P – “ORDER IN THE COURT”

CURREN$Y – “MEMBER’S ONLY”

YOUNG THUG – “TINY DESK CONCERT”

YN JAY – “DAMN”

SH8AKES – “CHANCE 2 CHANGE”

EST GEE – “RIATA DATA”

Styles P “Order in The Court,” Curren$y “Member’s Only” & More | Daily Visuals 7.28.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

