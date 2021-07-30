Hawkeye might not be the most popular Avenger (he’s probably the most hated to be honest), but if Marvel can give Iron Fist his own series, who’s to say Disney can’t give Hawk his own too?

According to Entertainment Weekly, the powerless superhero who saves lives with a bow and arrow is getting his own series on Disney+ and in the first official look at the show, Hawkeye comes eye-to-eye with none other than Kate Bishop. A young archer just like Hawkeye, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) has grown in popularity over the years in the Marvel comic book world and is now ready to make her MCU debut in the upcoming Hawkeye series.

As for how she’s going to be worked into the life of Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner gave everyone a quick rundown of the role she’ll play in his upcoming series.

“[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan,” Renner tells EW. “She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.”

Should be interesting.

With the success of WandaVision, The Falcon and Winter Soldier, and Loki, don’t be surprised if Hawkeye surprises us with a strong storyline and impressive action sequences. We just wonder if Black Widow‘s sister will play a role in the upcoming series as the film’s ending alluded to.

You will be tuning into Hawkeye when it debuts on Disney+ come November 24? Let us know in the comments section below.

New ‘Hawkeye’ Series Coming To Disney+ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

