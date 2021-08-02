HHW Gaming: Peep Some of King T’Challa’s Drip In ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Upcoming ‘Black Panther: War For Wakanda’ Expansion

It’s almost time to head to Wakanda in Crystal Dynamic’s Marvel’s Avengers. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Black Panther — War For Wakanda expansion, we are getting our first look at some of King T’Challa’s outfits in the game.

We are slowly but surely learning a lot about Marvel’s Avengers first, and much-needed major expansion that will hopefully help the game live up to its full potential. Crystal Dynamics is hoping King T’Challa, aka the Black Panther, to save the day with the upcoming War For Wakanda expansion.

Ahead of Monday, August 16’s Marvel’s Avengers WAR TABLE focused on the War for Wakanda expansion, Square Enix unveiled King T’Challa’s in-game costumes. We have already seen one, the Iconic Suit, an original costume designed by the folks at Crystal Dynamics specifically for the game. Monday (Aug.2) blessed us with four more suits straight from the Black Panther comic book lore, the Most Dangerous Man Outfit, King T’Challa Outfit, Damisa-Sarki Strategist Outfit.

Here are the descriptions of each costume per Square Enix:

Iconic Suit

When creating this outfit, we combined the classic Black Panther visuals and silhouette with the more modern and functional aspects of his look that many fans have grown accustomed to over the decades. His suit has a layering of armor on it, his helmet has structure to it rather than something that is more pliable, and his arms have long lines on them that harken back to his old striped gloves. We also included some fine detail into the outfit to make it more advanced and cutting edge by interlacing Vibranium throughout to reflect his ability to absorb energy.

Most Dangerous Man Outfit

Inspired by the comics, this noir-style outfit was front and center when Kasper Cole briefly took on the mantle of Black Panther in New York City. We made sure to include distinct outfits from the comics like this one and can’t wait for you to see more.

Strategist Outfit

This outfit is inspired by T’Challa’s look in Black Panther: Man Without Fear #513 where he temporarily replaces Daredevil as the defender of Hell’s Kitchen. Since he had no superhuman abilities, he had to rely on his training and strategic intellect to defeat the many enemies that came his way.

King T’Challa Outfit

This is another Crystal Dynamics original where we wanted to design a regal look that was still functional. We thought about what T’Challa would wear when he wasn’t donning the Black Panther suit. If you look closely, you’ll see that he has finger rings on, which act as claws in battle.

Damisa-Sarki Outfit

This outfit is a reinterpretation of Jack Kirby’s drawing of Black Panther and how he first appeared in the comics back in 1966. Meaning “The Panther” in Wakandan, [AK1] the Damisa-Sarki Outfit shows Black Panther in a short cape, which we saw was a much-requested outfit on social channels[AK2]. Black Panther has worn a cape many times in the comics, so we wanted to pay homage to that. The cape adds a layer of surface detail and three-dimensionality to the outfit that gives it an ancient warrior feeling.

Square Enix promises to show off more costumes before Black Panther — War For Wakanda expansion arrives for FREE on August 17.

Photo: Crystal Dynamics / Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther: War For Wakanda Expansion

HHW Gaming: Peep Some of King T’Challa’s Drip In ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Upcoming ‘Black Panther: War For Wakanda’ Expansion was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: