We’re still a minute away from the sequel to Sony’s surprise 2018 hit Venom, but with another classic fan favorite Spidey villain set to make his big screen debut, fans are counting down the days until they get to experience Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

In the second trailer to the highly anticipated film, fans get to see more Carnage in the streets of San Francisco as Venom struggles to contain the madness that his offspring is wrecking on innocent civilians. In the Andy Serkis directed film we’ll get to see just how Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) ends up obtaining a symboite of his own and in the trailer we see it’s via a violent encounter he has with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) as he awaits his death sentence behind bars.

Taking a bite out of Eddie’s hands, Cletus unintentionally ends up tasting alien blood which in turn ends up giving him all the powers that Venom possesses with a touch of crazy that already ran through his own veins. Now becoming the homicidal supervillain that has given Venom, Spider-Man and other Marvel superheroes a run for their money over the past few decades, Carnage paints the town blood red and it’s up to Venom to stop him dead in his tracks.

While there are all kinds or speculation as to whether or not the film will tie into the MCU in some way, shape or form, there are rumors that Spidey will be making an appearance in the film, but no word on whether it’ll be a cameo or he’ll actually be helping Venom take down the homicidal villain. Regardless y’all know we’ll be in the theaters to see what’s what.

All in all, Venom 2 seems like it’s going to be a helluva time and we can’t wait.

Check out the latest trailer to Let There Be Carnage below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it drops this Fall.

Carnage Gets Blood On His Hands In Latest ‘Venom 2’ Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

