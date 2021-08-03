Balenciaga Creative Director Slotted To Curate Kanye West’s 2nd ‘Donda’ Listening Session

Kanye West is switching things up for his second Donda listening session. He has selected Balenciaga’s Creative Director to curate this week’s event.

As spotted on High Snobiety the rapper is hosting an additional get together for his fans to soak in all the vibes from his forthcoming album. According to the media outlet Yeezy has enlisted the talents of Demna Gvasalia, Creative Director of Balenciaga and co-founder of Vetements, to oversee the festivities. Naturally the announcement took not only his fans by surprise but also the fashion industry alike. Demna is one of the game’s most influential figures and has the track record to prove it. Under his reign the luxury brand produced the Balenciaga Triple S sneaker.

While it is unclear what Demna has in mind for Kanye’s second showing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, all signs are pointing to the stage design and overall vibes at the venue. Additionally we can only assume the “Fade” rapper’s costuming will also fall in line. On Monday, August 2 a photo of a fitting leaked showing West wearing a spiked leather Balenciaga jacket.

Donda was slated to be released in July but has been delayed. The rumor is that the project will be dropped Thursday, August 5 to coincide with the second listening session. Since the original event Kanye has apparently housed himself in the stadium to complete it. To date Jay-Z, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, Pusha T are confirmed as featured guests on the project. Ye’s most recent Instagram posts shows a call log with several rings to and from The Weeknd so don’t be surprised if Abel also makes an appearance.

