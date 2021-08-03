Xbox’s newest wireless controller is almost elite status.

Tuesday (Aug.3), Xbox unveiled a new wireless controller, but this one isn’t like the models the have come before it. This new controller, called the Aqua Shift Special Edition that comes in a dazzling blue finish. Each controller features it also has rubber grips on the side that Microsoft says have “a unique dual-color swirl on every unit” that will “keep you in control.”

The triggers, bumpers, and back case also feature a textured grip that Microsoft promises will “makes sure you stay connected to the game no matter how intense things get.”

The controller also features a customizable share button that can be tinkered with through the Xbox Accessories app. This latest controller is the latest offering from Microsoft who has dropped a bevy of Xbox Series S|X controllers already, including the relaunch of the Xbox Design Lab that allows Xbox gamers to design their very own special controller.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Aqua Shift Special Edition is the closest thing we are gonna get to an elite controller for now and is currently available for preorder in “select Xbox markets worldwide” for $69.99. According to Microsoft’s store website, the controller officially goes on sale on August 31.

You definitely might want to take advantage of preorder situations like on Amazon to ensure you can get your hands on one because this controller will sell out immediately.

Xbox’s controllers for the Series X|S are not that impressive compared to Sony’s groundbreaking DualSense controller for the PS5 in terms of innovation, but this is a step in the right direction.

Photo: Xbox / Xbox Wireless Controller – Aqua Shift Special Edition

HHW Gaming: Xbox's Latest Wireless Controller Feautres A "Dazzling Blue" Finish & Rubber Grips

